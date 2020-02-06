Manchester United Midfielder Excited about New Teammate Ighalo

Manchester United midfielder McTominay is delighted with the signing of duo Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo.

McTominay is out with injury alongside Marcus Rashford and United decided to bring in the Portuguese international, Bruno Fernandes and the ex-Nigerian star player, Odion Ighalo in late January deal to help the team.

The Midfielder praised the arrival of the duo and believed they will certainly help the team to improve.

“They’re extremely pleasant folks,” McTominay said on Wednesday.

“Most importantly they are acceptable individuals and that is the thing that we need at this football club. We need great companions, who you can go out to supper with.

“What they bring onto the football pitch – we’ve seen that. Ideally, they can carry a great deal to us. Initial introductions are awesome.” He said.

Nigerian Teenage Prospect Tijani Joins RB Salzburg

Nigeria U17 captain Samson Tijani has finally has agreed to join for FC Red Bull Salzburg and puts an end to speculation over his future in the process.

Tijani was targeted by some of European top sides , but the player and his representatives to agree a deal with the Austrian giants because of the strong development program for youths.

Belgian side Club Brugge and Danish Superliga team Aarhus are reportedly among the Clubs interested in the all round action midfielder.

Tijani signed five-year deal with Red Bull Salzburg will start running with effect from June 2020 when he would have attained the age of majority, and expires at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Tijani will now join fellow African’s namely, Majeed Ashimeru from Ghana, Jérôme Onguéné from Cameroon, Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu from Zambia, Sékou Koïta and Mohamed Camara from Mali and finally the Nigerian-German striker Karim Adeyemi, who are on the book of the club.