Manchester United interested in Dennis Emmanuel

English premier league giants Manchester united are reportedly keeping tab on Nigerian international Emmanuel Dennis.

Foreign tabloids reported on Monday, that the Premier League club sent a scout to watch the striker in action against KV Mechelen in Sunday’s Jupiler Pro League where the forward scored his team’s second in a 3-0 win.

Dennis has impressed teams with his performances this season and Manchester united is said to be among the teams interested, his ability to play across the front three is said to be reason Solskjaer is keen.

Dennis will have the opportunity to impress united proper when Club take on the Old Trafford outfit in their UEFA Europa league round of 32 clash.