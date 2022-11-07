Manchester United handed Barcelona in Europa League Playoff

The draw for the Europa League knockout playoff ties was completed on Monday in Nyon.
In this season’s Europa League, the draw served up an interesting ties between Manchester United and Barcelona.
UEFA gave the fans a much anticipated showdown between two struggling powerhouses in European football.
Europa League Playoff draw:
Barcelona vs Manchester United
Juventus vs Nantes
Sporting CP vs Midtjylland
Shaktar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais
AFC Ajax vs Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco
Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven
RB Salzburg vs AS Roma
