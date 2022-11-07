Manchester United handed Barcelona in Europa League Playoff

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
60
Europa League ambassador Hungarian former footballer Zoltan Gera shows the paper slip of FC Barcelona during the draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League football tournament in Nyon. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The draw for the Europa League knockout playoff ties was completed on Monday in Nyon.

In this season’s Europa League, the draw served up an interesting ties between Manchester United and Barcelona.

UEFA gave the fans a much anticipated showdown between two struggling powerhouses in European football.

Europa League Playoff draw:

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Juventus vs Nantes

Sporting CP vs Midtjylland

Shaktar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais

AFC Ajax vs Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven

RB Salzburg vs AS Roma

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here