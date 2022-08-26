Manchester United gets Uzoho’s Omonia in Europa League draw

Omonia Nicosia’s Francis Uzoho will relish the chance of facing EPL giants Manchester United after the sides were drawn in the same group in the Europa League.

Uzoho, who is yet to make an appearance for Omonia this season, was on the bench on Thursday when the team secured their place in the UEL at the expense of KAA Gent.

The 23 year-old has been the second choice – named on the bench – including the home and away wins against Gent.

In the Europa League proper, Omonia will go on to face Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol in group E.