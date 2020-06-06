Manchester United Forward Ighalo Eager to Play with Pogba, Rashford

Odion Ighalo says he can’t wait to share the pitch with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford as premier league restart edge closer.

Pogba last played for United in December 2019 due to ankle injury, while Rashford also suffered a serious back injury weeks later.

Ighalo however joined United as a short-term replacement for the young English striker who has since returned to full fitness along with French world cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Forward is optimistic that the return of the influential duo will lift the team and he can’t wait to play alongside them.

“I’m very excited,” says Ighalo. “Seeing them from outside is different to training with them. Pogba is back, he’s doing very well, he’s strong, he’s fit. Marcus is exceptional, a very talented player. I can’t wait to play with these guys,”He said.

Since signing for the two time English Premier league winner, Ighalo who will turn 31 in the next couple of days, has scored four goals in eight appearances.

He also narrowly missed out in Clubs player of the month of February award to Bruno Fernandes, and the former Nigerian international said the fans are yet to see his best.

“When I signed, a lot of people doubted my ability,” he says. “I never doubted myself and I knew what I could add to the team and I think I can still do more.

“People have not seen my best because I came in and my sharpness and fitness wasn’t there, but I’m getting much better and I hope to finish the season really well.” He said.