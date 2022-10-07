Manchester United fight back against Omonia Nicosia, Uzoho on the bench

Manchester United’s comeback win in the Europa League group match was inspired by substitutes Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while Francis Uzoho was an unused substitute.
Uzoho watched haplessly from the sideline as Omonia Nicosia blew a massive advantage against Manchester United, and went on to lose 3-2.
Nicosia stunned the English side with the opener in the 39th minute through Karim Ansarifard.
However after the restart, Eric ten Haag made a few tweaks to the team and brought on Rashford and Martial; changes that proved to be crucial.
First, Rashford leveled the scoreline (53′), then he set up Martial (63′) for United’s lead.
Marcus Rashford got his brace in the 84th minute from a Cristiano Ronaldo assist.
However, Neil Lennon’s side pulled one back, responding almost instantly to reduce the deficit.