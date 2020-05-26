Manchester United Fans Bid Farewell to Odion Ighalo

Manchester United supporters are disappointed with news that Striker Odion Ighalo would be leaving the club this Friday.

English tabloids reported that the on loan forward is set to return to his parent club Shanghai Shenhua after the Chinese Super league side turned down another loan approach from the Red Devils.

The player joined his boyhood team on a six-month loan deal back in January and instantly became a fans’ favorite after hitting four goals in eight appearances before the season was abandoned amidst coronavirus pandemic.

However United fans are disappointed about the potential departure of the Nigerian and many of them have taken to social media to express their gratitude to the Forward.

Warren @ footballqueen wrote : “It was a short stay, but his impact was great. Thank you for the passion, Odion Ighalo. We will miss you. @ighalojude”

Jeremiah Jacob wrote : “I don’t want the guy to go, just like guy spirit and right attitude”.

Another Twitter user with the name Otniel Gowasebe said : “Please come back and retire with us one”.

Abdel Rahman also tweeted : “If this is Ighalo’s last week as United player, I’d to say thank you for the memories & the infectious positive attitude. I’m glad you got to fulfill your dream. You’re part of United’s history now, Manchester United 19/20 cult hero – @ighalojude