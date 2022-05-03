Manchester United defeats Brentford, Ronaldo makes big statement

There was still no Frank Onyeka in Brentford’s squad on Monday when the Bees battled Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.
Onyeka has been out for four games prior, with an ankle injury and remains out of the squad with three games left this season.
However, the team had been on a run of four games unbeaten streak, three of them were victories, including against Chelsea and West Ham two teams way up on the table.
The draw against UEFA Champions League challengers Tottenham was also a confidence boost while they had Manchester United in sight.
Hence Thomas Frank was somewhat cocky of a decent result against the faltering Red Devils.
But, the game did not get off to the start they had hoped for when Bruno Fernandes scored early inside the 9th minute from an Anthony Elanga pass.
The hosts thought they had doubled the lead when Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net, but it was chalked off by VAR for offside.
With a first half lead Ralf Rangnick’s men looked poised to battle for all three points.
In fact, the stats show Manchester United have not lost a home game in which they led at the break since May 1984.
After the resumption, Brentford would have hoped to test the veracity of that statement, but in the 61st minute Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration of his 18th league goal as he converted from the spot.
It was the 37 year-old’s 24th goal of the season making him the first player 37 or more to score as many goals in the last 30 years across the top five major leagues in Europe.
🇵🇹 RECORD: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 24 goals for Manchester United this season.
This is the highest number of goals for a player aged 37 or over in Europe's Top 5 leagues in the last 30 years. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5NfhqOiTg3
— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) May 2, 2022