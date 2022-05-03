Manchester United defeats Brentford, Ronaldo makes big statement

🇵🇹 RECORD: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 24 goals for Manchester United this season.

This is the highest number of goals for a player aged 37 or over in Europe's Top 5 leagues in the last 30 years.

