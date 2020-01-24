Manchester United Consider Loan Move for Odion Ighalo

Nigerian Striker Odion Ighalo has been linked with an interest from English Premier League side Manchester United.

Manchester United will be without Forward Marcus Rashford after the England International picked up a back injury.

Rashford is the club’s highest scorer this season with 14 league goals in 22 appearances, but his absence could mean trouble for their top four ambitions.

He got injured in the FA Cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers and could be out for at least six weeks according to Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has since confirmed the club could look to bring in attacking reinforcements to fill in the void left by the 22 year-old.

According to Sky Sports, Ighalo has emerged as one of two players Man United are considering.

Leicester City’s Algerian Striker Islam Slimani is the other name on the list.

Slimani is currently on loan at Ligue Un side AS Monaco, but reports have suggested the 31 year-old is unsettled at the club since the sacking of Manager Leonardo Jardim.

So far, the 2019 Afcon winner has scored seven goals in the league this season; the second highest scorer at club.

Man United is looking to bring any of the strikers in on loan and while Leicester City may have concerns allowing their player join a direct rival in the league, Ighalo’s return to England might not be such a hard concept.

The Chinese Super League is in the off season and Ighalo, who still has two years left on his contract with Shanghai Shenhua could consider the short term deal.

A snag to the move will be Shanghai’s concerns over the player’s fitness. Ighalo was out for several weeks after he picked up a hamstring injury playing for Nigeria at the AFCON in Egypt.

The striker’s absence cost his CSL club points and they struggled to stay up in the top flight.

Eventually, at the end of the season they finished 13th, just 9 points from relegation, and finished on a high with victory in the Chinese Cup.