Manchester United Coach Impressed with Ighalo, Fernandes Instant Impact

Manchester United assistant coach Kieran McKenna has praised new signings, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo for their impact at the club.

Fernandes and Ighalo arrived Old Trafford at the end of the January transfer window and have instantly hit the ground running.

Their addition has brought a breath of fresh air to the team following United’s 10-game unbeaten run as they challenge honours on three fronts.

And McKenna feels while the two players are often spoke of in the same breath, they’ve both brought different qualities to the Red Devils side.

Asked about their instant impact, McKenna told United’s official website:

“Yeah they did, and look, they’ve had massive credit and they deserve massive credit, so I think they’ve both had a big impact in their own way.

“Obviously Bruno’s been a big positive. The fans have taken to him, the players have taken to him and the staff as well. He’s a great professional, a good person and a great person to have around.

“Odion has come in and, you know, it’s been well publicised, his passion and love for the club and that’s endeared him to a lot of people straight off the bat, but also he’s a proven goalscorer and he gives something a little bit different and adds good experience to our forward line.”

Both players have made key contributions, scoring seven goals between them and providing five assists, but McKenna believes their teammates have also been wonderful in helping them settle well at the club.

“I think, traditionally, it’s very hard for boys to come into a club and hit the ground running, so I don’t think it’s a case that those two have been able to do it by themselves,” he added.

“I think it’s testament to the group, to the spirit, to the work that’s gone on with the staff behind the scenes as well to have a good structure and good set-up in place that if they bring the right players in, like those two, it helps them to hit the ground running and show their best form pretty quickly.