Manchester United Bus Attacked

Manchester United encountered a distressing incident as their team coach was targeted and hit by a bottle en route to Anfield.
Footage shared on X, by PA’s Simon Peach exhibited the moment a glass bottle was thrown at the Manchester United bus, resulting in damage to a part of the upper deck’s window.
The rivalry between United and Liverpool, two of the Premier League’s most renowned clubs, has often sparked heated confrontations among their passionate Northern fanbases.
Liverpool swiftly initiated an investigation into the bus attack, condemning the actions and asserting their collaboration with Merseyside Police to identify and penalize those responsible.
Despite Erik ten Hag’s uncertain tenure at Old Trafford, the Dutch manager remains confident in his position, even amidst reports linking former Chelsea boss Graham Potter as a potential replacement if results do not improve.
However, Manchester United managed to leave Anfield with a point after securing a goalless 0-0 draw against their rivals.