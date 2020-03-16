Manchester United Boss Wants Ighalo to Stay beyond Loan Deal

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Manchester United manager / head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Odion Ighalo during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 17, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Odion Ighalo could remain with the club beyond the current season.

The former Nigerian international moved to Old Trafford on a six month loan from Chinese Super league side Shanghai Shenhua and has hit the ground running immediately.

 

Ighalo has scored four goals for Manchester United in three stars, despite been partly used as back up for Anthony Martial.

 

Ighalo has impressed everyone including United boss Solskjaer who revealed that his team will need the player’s quality next season.

 

“He has qualities we saw in him and we needed and we will still need those qualities for next season, so let’s see what we will do.”Solskjaer said after Ighalo scored against LASK in Europa league.

 

Meanwhile some reports emanating from the British media has suggested that the former Watford forward is ready to accept pay cut to join the club on a permanent deal next summer.

