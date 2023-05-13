Carrick Narrates Ordeal During Manchester United’s Visit to Abuja in His Autobiography

Manchester United as Champions of England have only ever honored their Nigeria fan base once, and it was back in 2008, on their tour of Africa.
But emerging stories from that trip, as told by a Manchurian – through and through – are horrifying to say the least.
It might seem like a lot to take in, but in an excerpt from his book, “Between the Lines: My Autobiography”, former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick painted a picture so intense about the team’s trip to Abuja, it feels like he’d borrowed a leaf from an horror flick.
Carrick recounted the assault on a hotel staff by Military personnel, for taking a picture. Apparently, the presence of Manchester United players and staff in Abuja was a high security risk as it coincided with the spike in kidnapping for ransom in the Country.
The staff, “we never saw him again”, isn’t to be taken literally, at least not in the sense of him gone missing, but of course the overzealousness of the security details attached to the team will leave a first time visitor stunned.
He also shared the chiling tales of kids disabled by their own Parents so they could end up on the streets begging for alms.
On the purpose of the visit, a Tinapa Resorts Center Soccer tournament exhibition game against FA Cup winners Portsmouth, it wasn’t a delight.