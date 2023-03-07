Manchester United and Chelsea target Osimhen Awarded Foreign Athlete Of The Year in Italy

The year keeps getting better for Victor Osimhen as he was honored with an award that will boost his already rising popularity in Italy.
Osimhen was named the best foreign athlete of the year in Italy, as he continues to enjoy a stellar season for Napoli in the Serie A.
The 24 year-old has not only had a positive impact in Napoli on the pitch, off it he is also gaining huge popularity with the fans and the City.
So far this season in the Serie A, Osimhen has found the back of the net 19 times in 21 games, making him the league’s top scorer, leading the Partenopei’s title push for the first time in more than thirty years.