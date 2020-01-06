Manager Terim Insists Galatasaray needs Onyekuru

Galatasaray manager Fathi Terim has expressed excitement with the return of Henry Onyekuru to the club and insists the Nigerian will make their attack stronger.

Onyekuru rejoined the Lions from Monaco on loan for the rest of the season after a difficult spell at the Ligue Un side.

In his first stint at the club, Onyekuru helped Galatasaray win the League and Cup double; last season.

Fatih Terim’s side are placed 7th in the Super Lig table, but the Turkish tactician believes the addition of the Nigerian will boost his team’s attack in their quest for European football qualification.

“Onyekuru is no stranger to us. He is player well known to everybody in Galatasaray. We couldn’t get him here at the beginning of the season, but he is here with us now,” Terim told the club’s official website.

“He is a player that we believed in and wanted to have an important role in our championship.

“It’s a pity we couldn’t bring him in before the start of the season. Now he starts again with us.

“Onyekuru is an important player for us. He is a player who will make our attack stronger.”