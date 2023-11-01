Man United Players Murmur At Erik ten Hag’s Style

Manchester United players are reportedly growing increasingly concerned about Erik ten Hag’s management style and its impact on squad unity.
Since his arrival at Manchester United last summer, the Dutch manager has clashed with multiple players, including a well-publicized fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo, which led to the termination of the star’s contract.
The latest dispute involves Jadon Sancho, who has been omitted from the club’s first-team photo and banned from senior facilities following a public feud initiated when he defended his training performance.
Some Manchester United players believe that Ten Hag’s handling of such situations is eroding team cohesion and morale, a concern amplified after their recent 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City.
The former champions are currently eighth in the Premier League standings and their third-place position in the Champions League group have subjected Ten Hag to scrutiny.
Sun Sport columnist Piers Morgan publicly criticized the manager’s approach, citing his role in Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure and questioning his competence as United’s leader.
