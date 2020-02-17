Man on Fire! Osimhen Scores Against Marseille but Lille Fall at Home

Nigerian Striker Victor Osimhen was on target for Lille OSC on Sunday night in the Ligue Un clash against Olympique Marseille.

Osimhen scored in the 51st minute to break the deadlock after a goalless first-half. It was his 13th goal of the league campaign.

Victor Osimhen has now scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 so far this season, only Kylian Mbappé (15) and Wissam Ben Yedder (16) have more. A name to make note of. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y3ZouIQqAp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 16, 2020

The 21 year old forward, however was unable to rescue his side from defeat as the visitors ran away with the three points on the night.

After a goalless first forty-five minutes, Osimhen light up the game with a superb goal six minutes after the restart, but an own goal from Reinildo Mandava restored the parity for Marseille in the 66th minutes.

The away side hit the winner two minutes later through Dario Benedetto and condemned Lille to another defeat at the State Pierre Maupay.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has now scored 18 goals in all competitions for the Club, and has 13 in the league with 3 assists.

Lille remain fourth on the log with 40 points from 24 games, while Marseille remain in second position with 52 points.