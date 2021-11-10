Man on Fire! Fans celebrate with Danish POTM “Stephen” Odey

FC Randers striker Stephen Odey have been awarded the Danish Player of the month award for October and his laurel has drawn celebrations from several top stars including Paul Onuachu, David Okereke and Asisat Oshoala.
Odey, 23, has been impressive for Randers whom he joined on loan from KRC Genk.
The former MFM FC Striker scored three times in four league games for Randers in October.
He posted a picture on IG of himself holding the award with a caption appreciating his teammates and fans who voted.
I just want to use this medium to thank everyone that voted for me most especially my team mates,coaching staffs and the fans I wouldn’t have achieved this without you guys.
