Man on Fire!!! Awoniyi nets brace against Chelsea, Halts Lampard's Revival

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
32
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on May 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi has hit form at the right moment and is leading Nottingham Forest to the relegation zone survival.

Today, Awoniyi scored a double at Stamford Bridge to help Nottingham Forest snatch a valuable point against Chelsea.

 

He scored the opener after 13 minutes taking advantage of Edouard Mendy’s error to head Forest ahead.

Chelsea failed to get a response in the first half but did so in the second half through Raheem Sterling in the 51st minute.

Seven minutes later he scored again to put Chelsea ahead, but Awoniyi responded brilliantly with a well-taken equalizer to hand Forest their first point away from home in 5 months.

The result keeps Nottingham Forest three points above the relegation zone with two games to go, but another win will secure their place in the English top flight for next season.

