Man on Fire!!! Awoniyi nets brace against Chelsea, Halts Lampard’s Revival

Taiwo Awoniyi has hit form at the right moment and is leading Nottingham Forest to the relegation zone survival.
Today, Awoniyi scored a double at Stamford Bridge to help Nottingham Forest snatch a valuable point against Chelsea.
He scored the opener after 13 minutes taking advantage of Edouard Mendy’s error to head Forest ahead.
Chelsea failed to get a response in the first half but did so in the second half through Raheem Sterling in the 51st minute.
Seven minutes later he scored again to put Chelsea ahead, but Awoniyi responded brilliantly with a well-taken equalizer to hand Forest their first point away from home in 5 months.
You have one new message from @taiwoawoniyi18 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xbw9vhIZmB
— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) May 13, 2023