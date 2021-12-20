Man-of-the-match Performance for Zaidu Sanusi in Porto’s 4-0 win

Zaidu Sanusi played for Seventy-five minutes in Porto’s Primeira Liga match against Vizela, but he had done enough to help his side to a comfortable win.
Sanusi netted Porto’s third goal in the 4-0 routing of Vizela at the Estádio do Vizela.
The 24 year-old scored a fine strike from a solo run, pulling the trigger from inside the box.
View this post on Instagram
It was his first league goal of the season in nine appearances.
He also picked up the man of the man award for his performance on the night.
FC Porto, who are top of the table, are now on a 12-game winning streak and maintain their unbeaten run in the league (13W, 2D) after 15 rounds of matches.
Akas couldn’t save Sinking Belenenses in defeat to Braga