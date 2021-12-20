Man-of-the-match Performance for Zaidu Sanusi in Porto’s 4-0 win

FC Porto's Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi (L) fights for the ball with FC Vizela's Portuguese midfielder Kiko Bondoso. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Zaidu Sanusi played for Seventy-five minutes in Porto’s Primeira Liga match against Vizela, but he had done enough to help his side to a comfortable win.

Sanusi netted Porto’s third goal in the 4-0 routing of Vizela at the Estádio do Vizela.
The 24 year-old scored a fine strike from a solo run, pulling the trigger from inside the box.

 

 

It was his first league goal of the season in nine appearances.
He also picked up the man of the man award for his performance on the night.
FC Porto, who are top of the table, are now on a 12-game winning streak and maintain their unbeaten run in the league (13W, 2D) after 15 rounds of matches.

 

 

 

Akas couldn’t save Sinking Belenenses in defeat to Braga

 

Chima Akas made his 13th league appearance for Belenenses, coming off the bench in the 1-0 defeat away to Braga on Sunday.

Akas, who is in his third season at the club, has registered a goal and an assist in the league this season.
However last night he was named as a substitute as Belenenses travelled to the Estádio Municipal de Braga.
Eventually, he would come off the bench in the 64th minute for young Portuguese defender Nilton Varela.
Nonetheless, the introduction of the Nigerian LB did little to change the outcome as the visitors fell 1-0 to Francisco Moura’s strike in the opening minute of the game.
The defeat leaves Belenenses bottom of the table with just 8 points from 14 round of matches.

