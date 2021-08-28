Man City 5-0 Arsenal: Unwanted for Arteta as Gunners hit rock bottom

Arsenal have lost three opening Premier League matches without scoring for the first time in the competition’s history after falling 5-0 away at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost 2-0 in the opening game of the season to newly promoted Brentford before their lackluster performance in the 2-0 defeat at home against Chelsea in the London derby.

On Saturday, Man City gave no quarters to their former assistant Coach, opening up a 3-0 first half lead against the Gunners who also lost Granit Xhaka after the Switzerland international was sent off in the 35th minute.

Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus got on the score sheet in the opening 45.

In the second half, midfielder Rodri increased the lead before Torres netted his brace.

The defeat now leaves Arsenal bottom of the PL table with no win and 9 goals conceded.