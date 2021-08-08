Malmo stutter in Allsvenskan title chase, Bonke comes off the bench against Halmstad

Innocent Bonke returned to action with Malmo FF in the Allsvenskan after an impressive night in the UEFA Champions League.

Bonke played the entire duration of the first-leg, Third qualifying round win over Scottish Champions Rangers, in the UCL.

On Saturday, the midfielder was named on the bench and brought on after the half time break in a testy game against Halmstad, it ended in a stalemate.

The visitors might have had a busy night in the UCL, but they still dominated, barring the lack of cutting edge in the final third, they would have left the Orjans Vall with maximum points.

However, Malmo remain third in the Allsvenskan, tied on points (30pts) with leaders Djurgarden, but have played a game more than the latter.