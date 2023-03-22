Mallorca Fan who Racially Abused Chukwueze banned for 3 Years

Samuel Chukwueze was racially abused by a season ticket holder of Spanish side Mallorca when Villarreal paid a visit to Son Moix stadium last month.
Although Mallorca won, the home team was keen to make an example of those in the act of racially abusing players and singled out a fan for maximum punishment.
The fan was stripped of his subscription card and also banned from attending home matches for three years.
He had also been identified as the culprit who racially abused Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, after which he was served a suspended sentence.
The Nigerian responded to the heckling and abuse with a goal, Villarreal however lost the game 4-2.