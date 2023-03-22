Mallorca Fan who Racially Abused Chukwueze banned for 3 Years

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
102
Villarreal's Nigerian midfielder Samuel Chukwueze gestures during the Spanish league football match between Villarreal CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on January 30, 2023. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP) (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Samuel Chukwueze was racially abused by a season ticket holder of Spanish side Mallorca when Villarreal paid a visit to Son Moix stadium last month.

Although Mallorca won, the home team was keen to make an example of those in the act of racially abusing players and singled out a fan for maximum punishment.

The fan was stripped of his subscription card and also banned from attending home matches for three years.

He had also been identified as the culprit who racially abused Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, after which he was served a suspended sentence.

 

The Nigerian responded to the heckling and abuse with a goal, Villarreal however lost the game 4-2.

 

Samuel Chukwueze is currently on international duty with the Super Eagles as the team prepares for its Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Guinea-Bissau.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here