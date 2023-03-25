Major Transfer Hint Could Trigger Summer Bidding War for Boniface

Victor Boniface left Bodo/Glimt in August of last year to chase bigger dreams and while he was on the cusp of leading the Norwegian side to their first ever UEFA Champions League appearance – had he stayed perhaps.
The lure of attracting the big teams in main stream Europe and at least a European Club Competition were reasons enough for the switch to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
Seven months after that leap of faith, Boniface has not only managed to grasp the attention of bigger teams, his transfer value has surged, and he’s now on the verge of a summer transfer away from Belgium.
As per Fabrizio Romano, Victor Boniface, one to watch in summer as he’s expected to make his move after huge season with Union St Gilloise 🇳🇬
Boniface has scored 10 European goals this season with two assists — price tag will be around €10/15m.
