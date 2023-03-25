Major Transfer Hint Could Trigger Summer Bidding War for Boniface

Victor Boniface, one to watch in summer as he’s expected to make his move after huge season with Union St Gilloise 🇳🇬

Boniface has scored 10 Europeal goals this season with two assists — price tag will be around €10/15m. pic.twitter.com/AM14WUBMG3

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2023