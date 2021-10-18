Major injury blow for Kingsley Michael

By
Adebanjo
-
0
71
Kingsley Michael leaves due to injury during the Italian football Serie A match Udinese vs Bologna FC. (Photo by Alessio Marini/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Kingsley Michael’s long awaited return to action on Sunday came and ended in some what bizarre circumstances after the midfielder suffered another injury blow.

Michael who has been sidelined with a muscle problem for for over two weeks, started off the bench in the Serie A game against Udinese at the weekend.
The Nigeria International was introduced in the second half and played only 13 minutes before he suffered a broken ankle.
Per Otite Edafe (Eagles Tracker), Kingsley Michael confirmed to us that he unfortunately suffered a broken ankle. He will undergo surgery in the coming days.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑SLEY (@kingsley_michael22)


Having made only two senior appearances in the Serie A for Bologna prior Sunday’s game, the 22 year-old was hopeful for more game time under new Boss Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Loan spells at Perugia, Cremonese and Reggina in the Serie B help mould the player and give him enough experience since joining the Petroniani in 2018.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here