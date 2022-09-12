Major Blow! Umar Sadiq injury worst than initially feared

Real Sociedad have given an update on the injury to Umar Sadiq, the Forward was forced off in the league game against Getafe on Sunday.
Sadiq, 25, was examined on Monday by specialists and the report doesn’t look good for the player and Real Sociedad.
In statement released by the club, the striker will not return to action this season.
The club statement read:
He suffered a torsion in his right knee during the Getafe-RS match, held yesterday, 09-11-2022. The MRI done this morning shows a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. It is a subsidiary lesion of surgical treatment. In the next few days it will be reported. Start treatment with physiotherapy and personalized work.
He was substituted in the first half, after landing awkwardly on his knee following a challenge.
The Nigeria international joined Real Sociedad on the transfer deadline day as replacement for Alexander Isak, who moved to Newcastle United.