Major Blow! Super Falcons Top Player Oshoala out of WAFCON

‼️Sad news from @NGSuper_Falcons camp: Top striker @AsisatOshoala is out of the ongoing #WAFCON2022. She sustained a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the game against South Africa. She is due back in Spain on Thursday. Get well quick Asisat!

— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) July 6, 2022