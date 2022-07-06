Major Blow! Super Falcons Top Player Oshoala out of WAFCON

Nigeria’s campaign at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has suffered a major setback after Forward Asisat Oshoala pulled out of the competition with an injury.
Oshoala played in Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat against South Africa in the group C, but she was replaced in the 82nd minute after she suffered a knock.
The 27 year-old did not take part in the squad’s recovery session on Tuesday and Coach Randy Waldrum had hoped to have Her back before Thursday’s game against Botswana.
However, after further diagnosis of the injury, Oshoala has now been ruled out the competition as the is more severe than initially feared.
On Wednesday, the Nigeria Football Federation provided updates on the Forward’s injury situation, in a tweet.
Sad news from @NGSuper_Falcons camp: Top striker @AsisatOshoala is out of the ongoing #WAFCON2022. She sustained a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the game against South Africa. She is due back in Spain on Thursday. Get well quick Asisat!
‼️Sad news from @NGSuper_Falcons camp: Top striker @AsisatOshoala is out of the ongoing #WAFCON2022. She sustained a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the game against South Africa. She is due back in Spain on Thursday. Get well quick Asisat!
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) July 6, 2022