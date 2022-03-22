Major blow for Super Eagles! Maduka Okoye ruled out of World Cup Playoffs against Ghana

Nigeria’s first choice Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been ruled out of the World Cup playoffs against Ghana due to illness.
Okoye was ruled out, Tuesday, by the Super Eagles coaches after confirmation the 22 year-old is ill, however, the exact nature of his condition was not disclosed.
In his stead, NPFL side Enyimba’s reserve goalkeeper John Noble has been called up as replacement.
Noble, who is expected to join up with the squad later Today, will jostle for places with Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi.
This is the second player who has been ruled out of the initial list of players invited by Austine Eguavoen for the qualifiers following Wilfred Ndidi’s injury last week.
Meanwhile, 20 players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Abuja, Samuel Chukwueze being the latest player to touch down Nigeria from Europe.