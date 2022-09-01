Maja makes Bordeaux U-turn

Josh Maja’s move to Birmingham has just collapsed. He decided to stay at Bordeaux for one more season and sign new two-year deal with 50% wage deferral which will be paid to him in June. 🚨🔵 #DeadlineDay

New deal includes option to leave for free if team will not be promoted. pic.twitter.com/5kMDJJui4B

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022