Maja makes Bordeaux U-turn

There will be no return to England for Josh Maja after the Forward opted to stay back at Bordeaux for at least another season.
Maja is expected also pen a two-year extension with the Ligue 2 side, there was just nine months left on his current deal.
According to reports on Thursday, the player was due to join Birmingham in the English Championship, but has now back tracked.
Per Fabrizio Romano, Josh Maja’s move to Birmingham has just collapsed. He decided to stay at Bordeaux for one more season and sign new two-year deal with 50% wage deferral which will be paid to him in June.
New deal includes option to leave for free if team will not be promoted.
