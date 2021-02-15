Maja becomes the fifth Nigerian to score on their first EPL start

Josh Maja becomes the latest Nigerian to score on his full debut, after netting a brace in Fulham’s 2-0 win against Everton in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

Maja joined the likes of John Utaka, Evan Ekoku, Osaze Odemwingie and Alex Iwobi to achieve the feat in the premier league.

According to Opta Joe, Former Super Eagles striker Efan Ekoku was the first to set the record in May 1993 followed by John Utaka in August 2007.

Peter Odemwingie equaled the record in August 2010, before Alex Iwobi joined the list in March 2016 during his time with Arsenal.

Maja signed for the Cottagers on loan from French side Girondins Bordeaux until the end of the campaign, but Scott Parker’s side has the option to make his deal permanent.

Following the victory, Fulham have now picked up their first ever away win at Everton in the league, on what was their 28th attempt.

Going into the Sunday’s game at Goodison Park, they had lost each of their last 22 away league games against the Toffees.