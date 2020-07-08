Mainz 05 Ready to Give Awoniyi Another Chance

Mainz has began talks with Liverpool to take Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi on loan for another season.

Awoniyi has been training with Liverpool as a non-playing member of the squad since the end of the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old is contracted to the Premier League champions until June 2023 and he does not appear to be in coach Jurgen Klopp’s plan for the upcoming season.

According to Kicker, Mainz have expressed interest in taking the Nigerian on-loan next season and have scheduled talks with Liverpool over the deal.

Mainz chief Rouven Schröder says the club’s management was satisfied with the attitude and enthusiasm of the young forward and are eager to work with him again.

The 2013 U17 World Cup winner has had loan spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Royal Excel Mouscron and KAA Gent, before joining Mainz on a season-long loan last August.

He scored once from 12 Bundesliga appearances for the Zerofivers in the recently concluded season.