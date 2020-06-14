Mainz 05 Confirms Taiwo Awoniyi will Remain in Hospital after Suffering Concussion

By
Adebanjo
-
0
82
Mainz' Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi is stretchered off after sustaining an injury during the German first division Bundesliga football match Mainz 05 v FC Augsburg on June 14, 2020 in Mainz, western Germany. (Photo by KAI PFAFFENBACH / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by KAI PFAFFENBACH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a “severe concussion” on Sunday during the Bundesliga match between Mainz and Augsburg.

Awoniyi was stretched off with a neck brace in the 23rd minute of the encounter after he landed awkwardly from a collision in an aerial challenge.

 

Per Colin Udoh Scary situation there with @taiwoawoniyi18 Bad collision in the box and taken off on 20 minutes. Appears he passed out even before he hit the ground. Hope it’s nothing serious. Hearing he is on his way to hospital.

 

After the game, Mainz gave an update on the 22 year-old’s condition in a tweet.

Our striker Taiwo #Awoniyi suffered a concussion in his collision with
@FCA_World
‘s Felix #Uduokhai and is spending the night in hospital as a precautionary measure.

Awoniyi who is on loan from Liverpool has made 12 league appearances this season and scored one goal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here