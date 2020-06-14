Mainz 05 Confirms Taiwo Awoniyi will Remain in Hospital after Suffering Concussion

Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a “severe concussion” on Sunday during the Bundesliga match between Mainz and Augsburg.

Awoniyi was stretched off with a neck brace in the 23rd minute of the encounter after he landed awkwardly from a collision in an aerial challenge.

Per Colin Udoh Scary situation there with @taiwoawoniyi18 Bad collision in the box and taken off on 20 minutes. Appears he passed out even before he hit the ground. Hope it’s nothing serious. Hearing he is on his way to hospital.

After the game, Mainz gave an update on the 22 year-old’s condition in a tweet.

ℹ️ Our striker Taiwo #Awoniyi suffered a concussion in his collision with @FCA_World‘s Felix #Uduokhai and is spending the night in hospital as a precautionary measure. Get well soon, Taiwo! 🙏#UpTheMainz #M05FCA pic.twitter.com/35NpuorPYp — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) June 14, 2020

Awoniyi who is on loan from Liverpool has made 12 league appearances this season and scored one goal.