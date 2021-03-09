Mainz 05 celebrates SPL Champion Leon Balogun

Moses Ojewunmi
Leon Balogun played for Mainz 05 in the German Bundesliga. Photo credit | Twitter (Mainz05en)

German Bundesliga side Mainz 05 celebrated their former Player, Leon Balogun for winning the SPL title with Glasgow Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers were confirmed as the Scottish champion for the 2020-2021 season at the weekend after rivals Celtic failed to beat Dundee United.

 

Mainz 05 tweeted:

Congrats to former #Mainz05 player @LeonBalogun on winning the Scottish Premiership with Rangers! 👏🏆

 

Balogun played for Mainz between 2015-2018 and made 51 Bundesliga appearances, before joining Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of his contract.

 

He teamed up with the Gers at the beginning of the season on a free transfer after his exit from Wigan Athletics.

 

The 31 year-old defender played a significant role in Steven Gerrard’s side becoming champions again after 10 years.

