Maikaba to drop Ajiboye after howler against Abia Warriors

Plateau United head coach Abdul Maikaba has revealed that goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye will be dropped from the starting eleven ahead of the next league game.

The experience Ajiboye had a terrible I time in goal for the peace boys against Abia Warriors last Sunday, as he was directly culpable for Warriors’ second goal and although the third was from a well executed counter-attack, his positioning could well be argued.

Maikaba however admitted that the former national team made a great mistake and won’t be in goal for the next game.

“I think he (Ajiboye) had a bad day actually.

“Since we have trained on this pitch, he should have an idea about the pitch so it’s not going to be an excuse for him.

“You cannot as the last man in the team give balls to opponents at that point and I believe he made a great mistake.

“He came to the team while Anozie (Chinedu) was injured, now that he made these mistakes, for sure, I will change,” he emphasised.