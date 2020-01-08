Maikaba reveals what Abd’Allah Told him Before Quitting Enyimba Role

Usman Abd’Allah confided his Plateau United counterpart, Abdul Maikaba before quitting his position as technical adviser of Enyimba FC, the latter has told brila.net.

Abd’Allah quit a day after Enyimba lost 4-0 to Plateau United in an NPFL match, and Maikaba confirmed the erstwhile Coach had complained about pressure in the dressing room.

“Actually after the game I visited his hotel we were together, he didn’t go back with the Enyimba team,” Maikaba said.

“He decided to stay behind and travel to Kano to see his family, and he clearly told me that, he will not go back to his duty post.

“Coincidentally, me and my team had to be in Katsina for a mid-week game, and I was travelling through Kano, so I also had to see my family.

“He joined me in the morning and we traveled together, on our way he was on the phone with some Enyimba officials.

“Suddenly we saw it on social media that they have relieved of his job. For me personally, I think its good for him, he’s not enjoying the moment at Enyimba there is too much pressure on him,” stated Maikaba.