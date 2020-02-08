Maikaba insists Plateau United are Focused on Winning League Title

Plateau United’s coach, Abdul Maikaba has set his sight on picking a continental ticket and also winning the Nigeria Professional Football League for the Club.

Sitting top of the league table with 32 points from 18 games, Plateau United are closely followed by Lobi Stars and Rivers United.

This weekend, Maikaba’s side will have to be at their very best in attack and defence when they face hard-fighting Dakkada FC at the Nest of Champions.

Dakkada FC are fourth on the log and just four points behind the league leaders. They have been on a resurgence since the appointment of Kenedy Boboye as Head Coach.

But, Maikaba insists his team won’t be carried away by their own run of good form and remain focused on finishing the season on high.

“I’m not being carried away by our latest results in the league but my ultimate goal is to give the people of Plateau State a continental ticket at the end of the season,” Maikaba told reporters in the pre-game presser.

“I keep telling my boys it’s not over until it is finally over. My last two jobs with Akwa United and Kano Pillars have taught me to remain resolute until the final day.

“The position we are today in the league is not my effort alone but a collective one, including the management, the players and the coaching crew.”