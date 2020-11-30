Maikaba blames Plateau United Players for Jos Defeat says Simba Not “Invincible”

Plateau United Coach Abdul Maikaba says his players lost concentration and were punished by Simba SC in that single moment.

Simba SC stunned the hosts as Clatous Chama’s odd goal sealed victory for the visitors at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday.

The Tanzanian champions go into the second-leg of their Champions League preliminary round fixture with a huge advantage, but Maikaba believes it was an avoidable situation.

‘We had a brilliant first half. The Players were disciplined and maintained their shape. But in the second half they got carried away and failed to show composure,’ said the Coach in a chat with footballlive.

Maikaba specifically fingered his defence for breaking their ranks and created the opportunity for the well oiled Simba attack to exploit.

‘Especially the defence line, they drifted out of shape and the opponent’s exploited it our left flank. Their player pulled in a cross, it beat our goalkeeper who attempted to cover the space and a striker ran in behind our defence to volley in.’

However, Maikaba remains optimistic Plateau United can turn the result around because Simba aren’t “invincible”.

He tweeted:

Good game against @SimbaSCTanzania they play good football, but they are not invincible, they are just few inches ahead of us because they’ve played 11 league games before now We have done it before, I believe we can do it again winning away from home. We only need your support

Good game against @SimbaSCTanzania they play good football, but they are not invincible, they are just few inches ahead of us because they’ve played 11 league games before now We have done it before, I believe we can do it again winning away from home. We only need your support pic.twitter.com/f0WMpBjCSW — Abdul Maikaba (@theabdulmaikaba) November 29, 2020

The sides meet in the second-leg fixture on December 4.