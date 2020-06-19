Maikaba backs Cancellation of Current NPFL Season, Insists Plateau United Deserve Title

Plateau United Head Coach Abdul Maikaba says he will back the decision to cancel the current NPFL season after a three month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maikaba insists the threat of the virus is a major concern and until government gives assurances of safety, it will be too big a risk for the League to return.

“In my opinion I think we should cancel. We need to have control over the pandemic and where we feel the number of positive cases are dropping then we can resume,” He told footballlive.

Plateau United currently top the league with 49 points after 25 matches, four points more than second placed Rivers United.

Although several teams still have games in hand, Maikaba says Plateau United will be deserved champions of the league and should be handed the title.

“I will feel like a champion, after 25 games I believe we deserve to be champions, if the league is cancelled. Even if the League continues I still believe we will be champions.”