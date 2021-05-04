Mahrez double seals Manchester City first ever Champions League Final spot

Riyad Mahrez scored a brace in the UEFA Champions League second-leg Semi final to inspire Manchester City’s progress to their first ever final in the competition.

Mahrez netted in both halves (11th minute and 63rd minute) in the 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium.

The English side wrapped up the tie 4-1 on aggregate; and the Algeria international also scored the winner a week ago at the Parc des Princes.

Man City followed up a come from behind 2-1 victory with a dominant display against last season’s finalist.

In both legs of the tie, the Ligue 1 side were reduced to 10 men. Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the first-leg while Angel Di Maria was given his marching orders on Tuesday night.

For Manager Pep Guardiola he’d be returning to the UCL final after 11 seasons, and will await the winner in the tie between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The 2012 champions enter the return leg with a slender advantage after the forced 1-1 draw in Spain.

Stamford Bridge will host Wednesday’s encounter against Los Blancos.