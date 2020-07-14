Maduka Pens Two-year Deal with Sparta Rotterdam

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has joined Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam from Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Maduka, 20, arrived at the club as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with German Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The German born footballer signed a two-year contract, with an option for another two-year extension.

Maduka, who holds both a German and Nigerian passport, made his Super Eagles debut back in November 2019, in a friendly match against Brazil which ended 1 – 1.

He came on for injured Francis Uzoho in the game and was able to keep a clean sheet against the star studded Selecao of Brazil.

‘With Maduka we bring in a great talent, who has a lot of potential,’ says Henk van Stee.

‘He was in the interest of several clubs from different countries, but he believes he can take the next step at Sparta. We believe he can be of value to this club and are happy that he signed here,” the coach said.

Maduka had brief spell at the youth team of Bayern Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach, where he trained with the likes of Bernd Leno and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.