Maduka Okoye’s action as Watford Goalkeeper captured

Maduka Okoye had his first feel of – not game – action in pre-season training with Watford on Monday.
The Nigerian met up with his new teammates, the few who had resumed after the break, and Manager Rob Edwards also had his first meeting with the players.
Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing bottom of the table, but will hope to earn a quick return to the top flight.
Okoye signed for the Hornets last November, but spent the rest of the season at Sparta Rotterdam capping the season with a fine run under the way to helping them secure top flight football for next season.
The 22 year-old was number one at the Eredivisie club and will hope to find similar situation in England.
At the moment the Young Nigeria goalkeeper hasn’t been issued a jersey number and will compete for places with Daniel Bachmann (27), Pontus Dalhberg (23) and Rob Elliot (36).
Meanwhile, visual moments of the team’s training session on Monday were shared on Watford’s social media channels.
