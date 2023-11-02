Maduka Okoye Thrills in Udinese Coppa Italia Clash vs Cagliari

Maduka Okoye, was in action for Udinese in a Coppa Italia round of 32 match against Cagliari on Wednesday.
The game marked Okoye’s first appearance for the club since transferring from English Championship side Watford in August, and his first game in 14 months.
Surprisingly, despite his long absence from the field, the 23-year-old didn’t show any signs of rustiness.
In fact, he was the standout player on the pitch, making eight remarkable saves to keep his team in the game.
Despite impressive display from the Nigerian Udinese eventually lost 2-1 to Cagliari.