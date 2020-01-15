Maduka Okoye Revels in Super Eagles Experience

Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper Maduka Okoye says he is ready to challenge Daniel Akpeyi’s for the No. 1 shirt in the Super Eagles in the absence of injured first choice Francis Uzoho.

Okoye earned rave reviews after his debut appearance for the Eagles against Brazil last October.

Okoye revealed that he had issues when he was first invited to the team but has since integrated well into the team.

“With the first call up, there were problems but after that, it was smooth sailing for me. I prepared well and I could not wait to get into the Super Eagles,” Okoye told the Super Eagles Media Team via YouTube.

On the chances of the Eagles qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Okoye said, “The Super Eagles comprise of young players and I think in the next few years, with our experience, we can become a great squad.

“We can make it to the World Cup and also, make it to AFCON 2021. I work hard and I train with my teammates. I feel like a Naija boy. I love Nigeria. There’s so much talent in this team. We can be a great squad.”