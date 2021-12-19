Maduka Okoye returns to action for Sparta Rotterdam

(L-R) Lois Openda and Maduka Okoye during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Sparta v Vitesse at the Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel. (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Maduka Okoye returned between the sticks for Sparta Rotterdam after missing three games due to injury.

Okoye picked up an injury in November during the opening minutes of the league against Ajax.
There were initial fears the 22 year-old would be ruled out for the rest of the year and potentially missing the Africa Cup of Nations.

 

However, he returned to full training last week and was in action for 90 minutes on Saturday at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel.
On Saturday against Vitesse, he conceded two first half goals compounding the relegation troubles for the side.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emil Maduka Okoye (@madukaokoye)

But in the second half, Rotterdam responded and Sven Mijnans’ goals (70, 90+3′) cancelled out Nikolai Frederiksen’s first half brace.

